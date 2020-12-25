Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-25T12:59:44+0000
Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 1140 new cases to take its total to 589943, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12755.

It also reported 1531 recoveries to take its total to 528872 (89.60%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 192.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (346) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (390), while Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Kirkuk and Nineveh shared the highest number of fatalities with 2 deaths each.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Najaf (3) while Saladin registered no recoveries for today.

13 governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Basra.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4334173 tests in all governorates.

related

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament contracted Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-24 18:23:57
Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament contracted Covid-19

COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-30 12:34:59
COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56
Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06
COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: New decisions for the Supreme Committee

Date: 2020-09-19 13:25:56
Covid-19: New decisions for the Supreme Committee

COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-09 13:56:31
COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-06 14:09:18
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 1350 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-18 12:39:06
Covid-19: About 1350 new cases in Iraq today