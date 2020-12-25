Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 1140 new cases to take its total to 589943, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12755.

It also reported 1531 recoveries to take its total to 528872 (89.60%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 192.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (346) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (390), while Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Kirkuk and Nineveh shared the highest number of fatalities with 2 deaths each.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Najaf (3) while Saladin registered no recoveries for today.

13 governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Basra.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4334173 tests in all governorates.