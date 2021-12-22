Court summons a former minister and three senior officials

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Commission of Integrity summoned a former Minister of Education and three senior officials in the Ministry over charges related to corruption, the Sadrist movement's Politburo said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that the movement's legal body filed a lawsuit against the former Minister of Education, Soha al-Ali, and three directors for corruption suspicions in a case related to publishing academic curricula.

"The Court, in the light of the available official documents, decided to reopen two closed cases after new evidence that confirm the corruption and public funds wasting came into its attention," the statement added.

The Sadrist movement deemed today's decision a "first of [many] important steps to unravel corruption cases."

In December 2021, the Iraqi Judiciary sentenced al-Ali to one year in prison for corruption charges.