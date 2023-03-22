Court sentences the killers of a civil activist to death

Shafaq News/ The Criminal Court of Dhi Qar in southern Iraq on Wednesday issued a death sentence in absentia against two convicts for the kidnapping and murder of civil activist Sajjad al-Iraqi.

"The Criminal Court of Dhi Qar has issued a death sentence by hanging until death against Idris Kredi and Ahmed Mohammed Abd for their conviction of the kidnapping and murder of civil activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi," a source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that "the decision was made based on the provisions of Article 421 of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended."

Sajjad Al-Iraqi, one of the activists in the protests in Dhi Qar, went missing on September 20, 2020, after being taken by armed individuals to an unknown destination.

Dozens of Iraqi activists have been assassinated and kidnapped amid protests that started in October 2019 and toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi at the end of the same year.