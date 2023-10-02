Court sentences Iraqi political analysit to prison, fine

Shafaq News/ A Baghdad court has sentenced Iraqi political analyst, Mohammed Nanaah, to imprisonment following a lawsuit filed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Ahmed al-Bawi, Nanaah's lawyer, said in an official statement that the Karrada Court has decreed a sentence for Mohammed Nanaah Hasan, involving a suspended prison term, a financial penalty of one million Iraqi dinars, and a written undertaking.

In May, al-Sudani's bureau filed a legal complaint against political analyst Mohammed Nanaah, marking the second of its kind within a brief timeframe. Nanaah was charged with defamation pursuant to Article 433, and the court had previously released him on bail during the proceedings.

