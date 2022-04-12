Court issues arrest warrant against a former governor
Shafaq News/ The Central Counter-Corruption Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against a former governor of Babel, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Tuesday.
In a statement issued earlier today, the Investigation Department in the Commission said that the defendant is charged with unlawfully awarding exclusive investment licenses, violating the provisions of Article 331 of the Iraqi penal code.
The former governor, according to the statement, ignored the investor's failure to meet the obligations of the contract.
Earlier on April 5, the Commission issued a summoning order against a former lawmaker for compromising the financial viability of a party he worked for when he served as a governor of Babel.