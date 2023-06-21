Court in Baghdad receives investigation file against Committee 29

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Court of Appeals in Baghdad Al-Karkh announced on Wednesday the receipt of the administrative investigation file regarding complaints against Committee 29, also known as the "Abu Ragheef Committee."
The Media Center of the Presidency of the Court of Appeals in Baghdad Al-Karkh, in a statement clarified that "the First Investigative Court of Al-Karkh has received the administrative investigation file regarding complaints filed against the alleged human rights violations attributed to Committee 29."
It further emphasized that "the court will conduct a judicial investigation into these complaints in accordance with the law and the evidence that will be obtained through the course of the judicial inquiry."
Earlier today, a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency revealed that the Internal Security Forces Court has issued a verdict of severe imprisonment and dismissal from service against the Office Director of Brigadier General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.
The document stated that the verdict was issued against "the fugitive defendant, Brigadier General Ahmed Radi Kazem Hussein," sentencing him to five years of severe imprisonment and dismissal from the Internal Security Forces.