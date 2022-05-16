Court dismisses a reinstatement appeal by a former head of the Sunni Endowment

Shafaq News/ The Public Servants Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the former head of Sunni Endowment, Saad Kambash, to annul his exemption from running the department as a caretaker.

A document issued by the court deemed the assignment of his successor Abdul-Khaliq al-Izzawi legally sound.

Earlier in May, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reinstated Kambash, who was appointed as a caretaker head of the Sunni Endowment by former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, to his former post as an undersecretary for the department.