Countries that deem the PMF a militia should not establish relations with Iraq, PMF chair says

Date: 2021-06-18T14:27:46+0000

Shafaq News/ The Chair of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Authority, Falih al-Fayyadh, on Friday said that Iraq cannot establish relations with any country that deems the PMF a "Militia". In a speech he made on the seventh anniversary of the PMF establishment, al-Fayyadh said, "the PMF and the security forces fought hand in hand as if they are a single entity." "The PMF is more forthcoming to engage battles," he added, "countries cannot establish cooperation with Iraq if they deem the PMF a militia." The PMF chair addressed the security forces, "do not fall to the emenies' traps. We are a single entity." "We will not allow dividing the country to country according to external plots. We are the protectors of the homeland."

