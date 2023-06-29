Counterterrorism cooperation reveals sleeper cells in KRI

Shafaq News / Retired Lieutenant General and military affairs expert, Jabbar Yawar, confirmed today, Thursday, that the counterterrorism plans between the federal forces and the Kurdish security forces have eradicated dormant cells in the Kurdistan region, unveiling the identities of many "notorious" terrorists.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Yawar stated, "The exemplary security coordination between the federal security and intelligence agencies and the security and counterterrorism apparatus in Kurdistan has exposed numerous wanted terrorists who were hiding in the region, using forged identities and addresses."

Yawar further added, "The joint security and intelligence coordination has eradicated the presence of many sleeper cells in the Kurdistan region during recent periods," emphasizing the "continuation of security coordination at its highest levels."

Regarding the formation plans of federal anti-terrorism battalions in the region, in coordination with the regional government, Yawar considered it a "significant step towards ending terrorism, cutting off its networks, activities, and drying up its sources to a great extent." He highlighted that this represents a successful security project, given the permanent federal formations present in Kurdistan, including four border police brigades securing the borders with Iran, Turkey, and Syria, as well as customs police, national security, and directorates of nationality and residency.

Regarding military coordination between the army and the Peshmerga forces in the past periods, Yawar elucidated that "the coordination has achieved significant security objectives through comprehensive preemptive operations in disputed areas."

He pointed out that the areas of joint security coordination between the Peshmerga and federal forces continue their security tasks intensively in Khanaqin, Tuz Khurmatu, Kirkuk, Nineveh, the outskirts of Erbil, and reaching the area of Sahela within the Syrian borders, covering an area exceeding 650 square kilometers.