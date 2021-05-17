Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Counterfeiter caught in possession of 160 thousand dollars of fake bills in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T12:38:05+0000
Counterfeiter caught in possession of 160 thousand dollars of fake bills in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigations of the Ministry of Interior said today, Monday, that it arrested a currency counterfeiter in possession of 160 thousand U.S. dollars in fake banknotes in Kirkuk.

A statement of the agency said that the counterfeiter was lured into an ambush and caught red-handed in possession of 160 thousand dollars in fake 100 U.S. dollar bills.

The arrestee confessed to printing counterfeit cash at his residence and three fraud schemes to promote and sell counterfeit bills.

The arrestee and the seizures he used in his craft were presented before the Judiciary, and legal proceedings against him were taken, according to the source.

related

PUK responds to objections to appointing a Kurdish director for Kirkuk elections office

Date: 2020-11-07 17:12:23
PUK responds to objections to appointing a Kurdish director for Kirkuk elections office

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-13 19:40:01
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Two sites and four vehicles seized for smuggling oil in three Iraqi governorate

Date: 2020-11-22 10:51:50
Two sites and four vehicles seized for smuggling oil in three Iraqi governorate

Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-22 08:09:03
Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24
ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Seven terrorists killed in two Airstrikes in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-12 10:07:31
Seven terrorists killed in two Airstrikes in Kirkuk

Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-30 13:39:37
Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

Kirkuk antiquities are threatened of extinction

Date: 2021-03-02 19:20:09
Kirkuk antiquities are threatened of extinction