Counterfeiter caught in possession of 160 thousand dollars of fake bills in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigations of the Ministry of Interior said today, Monday, that it arrested a currency counterfeiter in possession of 160 thousand U.S. dollars in fake banknotes in Kirkuk.

A statement of the agency said that the counterfeiter was lured into an ambush and caught red-handed in possession of 160 thousand dollars in fake 100 U.S. dollar bills.

The arrestee confessed to printing counterfeit cash at his residence and three fraud schemes to promote and sell counterfeit bills.

The arrestee and the seizures he used in his craft were presented before the Judiciary, and legal proceedings against him were taken, according to the source.