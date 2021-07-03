Report

Counter-terrorism forces arrest eight ISIS members

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-03T17:41:49+0000
Counter-terrorism forces arrest eight ISIS members

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, announced on Saturday that eight "terrorists" were arrested in the governorates of Al-Anbar, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk.

Rasoul said in a statement, The counter-terrorism Service carried out an operation which resulted in the arrest in the arrest of five members of an ISIS cell within the districts of Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq."

 He added, "the Agency launched a second operation in coordination with the Asayish of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in which two persons affiliated with ISIS are arrested."

Another terrorist was arrested in a third operation in Kirkuk.

