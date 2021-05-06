Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Counter-Terrorism Service delivers the final blow against ISIS in “Southern Province”, Statement says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T19:19:33+0000
Counter-Terrorism Service delivers the final blow against ISIS in “Southern Province”, Statement says

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service has arrested on Thursday an ISIS prominent leader in southern Baghdad.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, announced in a statement that "Counter-Terrorism forces carried out operations in Al-Radwaniyah, Al-Yusufiya and Al-Dora, south of Baghdad, and arrested the terrorist Abu Hanan, who works as the Emir of Hamza Sector / South Sector.”

The operation led to destroying ISIS hideout and seizing ammunition and weapons in Al-Yusufiya.

The Counter-terrorism forces also struck the central hideout of the “Southern province” in the Al-Zaidan district of Al-Radwaniyah, which killed three terrorists, Abu Osama, Abu Rabie , and Abu Sarah.

According to the statement, those ISIS members provided support to the suicide terrorists who blew themselves up on innocent citizens in Tayaran Square.

related

Death toll among Peshmerga forces rise after ISIS attack on Koljo

Date: 2019-12-05 08:26:12
Death toll among Peshmerga forces rise after ISIS attack on Koljo

A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI

Date: 2020-11-10 12:16:32
A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI

Military operation launched towards the "Emirate of Evil" in Iraq

Date: 2020-04-27 13:47:36
Military operation launched towards the "Emirate of Evil" in Iraq

Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-29 16:28:17
Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Iraqi Intelligence seizes 31 ISIS rockets

Date: 2021-03-07 19:09:36
Iraqi Intelligence seizes 31 ISIS rockets

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Date: 2021-01-22 05:38:50
ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

ISIS cell dismantled in Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-16 09:57:29
ISIS cell dismantled in Kirkuk

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says