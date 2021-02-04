Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T20:55:02+0000
Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Major Gen. Yahya Rasool announced, on Thursday that four ISIS members were arrested in different areas in Iraq.

Gen. Rasool said in a statement "the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out new joint operation with the Asayish of Al-Sulaymaniyah which resulted in the arrest of the so-called terrorists “Abu Jarrah” and “Abu Shaddad”.

He added, "The Service carried out another operation in the Yusufiya district, where it arrested ISIS’ Abu Adham."

Another terrorist in Al-Azim district in Diyala Governorate was arrested. According to the statement

related

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

Date: 2020-11-29 11:50:00
ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says

Date: 2020-10-21 16:23:40
ISIS is behid the Massacre of Balad, al-Kadhimi's spokesman says

Security operation launched against ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2020-06-03 09:36:58
Security operation launched against ISIS in Diyala

ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-13 09:45:27
ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-09-25 06:03:21
US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

Iraq: ISIS members are killed in a coalition-backed operation

Date: 2020-08-18 18:57:44
Iraq: ISIS members are killed in a coalition-backed operation