Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Major Gen. Yahya Rasool announced, on Thursday that four ISIS members were arrested in different areas in Iraq.

Gen. Rasool said in a statement "the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out new joint operation with the Asayish of Al-Sulaymaniyah which resulted in the arrest of the so-called terrorists “Abu Jarrah” and “Abu Shaddad”.

He added, "The Service carried out another operation in the Yusufiya district, where it arrested ISIS’ Abu Adham."

Another terrorist in Al-Azim district in Diyala Governorate was arrested. According to the statement