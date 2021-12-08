Counter-Terrorism Service arrests 13 ISIS members in different areas in Iraq.

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced that 13 ISIS members were arrested in different areas in Iraq.

The Agency said, in a statement, "our heroes launched their first operations in the capital, Baghdad, in Tarmiyah - Radwaniyah - Al-Taji, where three leaders of ISIS were arrested, one of whom participated in cowardly and treacherous operations targeting officers in the security forces."

"In a second operation, they arrested a military commander and one of his companions on the outskirts of Kirkuk; then they carried out the third operation in the districts of Al-Anbar, which resulted in the arrest of four members belonging to ISIS."

Four other terrorists were arrested in a fourth operation in the governorates of Saladin, Nineveh, and Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and Peshmerga forces in several governorates.

In cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Peshmerga, The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.