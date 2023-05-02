Council of ministers holds the 18th regular session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Council of Ministers approved various resolutions and amendments aimed at different sectors in the country, during its 18 regular session held today, Tuesday. These included the supply of gas oil, amendments to laws related to intelligence and education, and the approval of agreements with China.

The Ministry of Oil will supply 250,000 liters of gas oil for the Military Engineering Directorate in the Ministry of Defense and 250,000 liters for the Military Engineering Directorate in the Popular Mobilization Commission for the purpose of implementing Cabinet Resolution 57 of 2020, which pertains to building the earth dam in Hor Al-Huwaiza in Maysan Governorate to control the international borders.

Second, the Council of Ministers approved the amendment of Articles 7 and 8 of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service Law issued by the Cabinet Resolution (274 of 2021) by adding the General Directorate for Counter-Terrorism and Monitoring to the organization of the agency above and referring it to the Council of Representatives.

Third, the Council of Ministers approved the first amendment to the Medals and Badges Law No. (5) of 2012, which was reviewed by the State Council and referred to the Council of Representatives, taking into account the legal department's comments at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Fourth, the Council of Ministers approved the ninth amendment to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Law No. (40) of 1988, which was reviewed by the State Council and referred to the Council of Representatives, taking into account the legal department's opinion at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the comments presented during the session.

Fifth, the Council of Ministers approved the following:

1. Authorising the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign an agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion imposed on income and capital between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the government of the People's Republic of China in its modified format by the State Council, based on the provisions of the Constitution.

2. Preparing the necessary authorization document in the name of the Government of the Republic of Iraq to the Minister of Finance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to the approved regulations and submitting it to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to obtain the Prime Minister's signature.

Sixth: Approval of the Ministry of Health's recommendations concerning the private sector pharmaceutical market.

Seventh: Amendment to Resolution (23164 of 2023) by adding item No. 3, which shall read as follows:

The personal pledge condition referred to in paragraphs (1 and 2) shall exclude individuals, their spouses, or their underage children who do not own a residential plot of land or a housing unit from the state as per Legislative Decree (120 of 1982).