Council of Ministers discusses elections, renewable energy

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired the 22nd Regular Session of the Council of Ministers today. During the session, the Council of Ministers discussed the country's general situation, the most prominent issues, and the items on the agenda and issued several decisions.

To uphold the government's commitment to transparency in state institutions and foster responsible media and journalism, the Council of Ministers welcomed the Chairman of the Commission of Integrity to discuss the Bill of the Right to Access Information. In light of this, the Prime Minister instructed all ministers to review the bill and share their feedback within one month.

Furthermore, His Excellency emphasized the importance of prioritizing renewable energy projects and taking tangible steps toward their implementation. He urged unified efforts across the country to address the renewable energy agenda, which the government has identified as a key priority in its executive program.

The Council of Ministers deliberated on the Hajj preparations and the provisions made for the pilgrims. The Prime Minister extended his good wishes for a successful and safe Hajj to all Iraqi pilgrims to the House of Allah. He emphasized the state's support for the pilgrims during the Hajj season, aiming to the reduce financial burden compared to other Islamic countries. The Prime Minister also emphasized the adoption of the USD-IQD official exchange rate for pilgrims. His Excellency assured his continued attention to their affairs and directed the provision of necessary facilities, transportation, and trips to ensure the best services for them.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers discussed the government-approved plan for new cities to address the housing issue and alleviate congestion in urban centers. In line with the Prime Minister's instructions to facilitate their implementation, the Council of Ministers approved the following measures:

1. The road project connecting the residential city of Ali Al-Wardi to Baghdad, including its ring roads, is exempted from the guidelines for implementing the investment budget pertaining to project listing requirements.

2. The Ministry of Planning has included the project above, as mentioned in paragraph (1) above, with an initial estimated cost of (217139335000) dinars, excluding precautionary and control measures.

3. The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works is authorized to engage in direct invitation contracts (design and implementation) for the entire project cost stated in paragraph (2) above. This exemption from government contract implementation instructions entails that no disbursements shall be made without the approval of the federal budget bill.

To facilitate the upcoming provincial council elections 2023, the Council of Ministers approved the election implementation requirements outlined in the Independent High Electoral Commission's guidelines. They also considered the legal department's input from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers authorized the Ministry of Health to proceed with the implementation of the newborn intensive care services project based on the Cabinet Resolution (182 of 2022) and the accompanying contract with (GE) signed on October 5, 2022.

To strengthen bonds with our Arab brothers, the Council of Ministers has sanctioned the Ministry of Finance to provide financial support to the Iraqi Red Crescent Society. This assistance aims to deliver urgent humanitarian and medical aid to the Sudanese people who are facing extraordinary circumstances due to security-related challenges.

In line with the government's commitment to expanding and diversifying alternative energy sources, the Council of Ministers has approved Ministerial Energy Council Recommendation No. (23040) for 2023. This recommendation pertains to the inclusion of the solar energy project between the Ministry of Electricity and the French Total Energies, following the same terms outlined in Cabinet Resolution (23183) for 2023. The project will operate under a "TAKE OR PAY" contract, ensuring the purchase of all available fuel from the power plant based on the agreed contract terms.

The Council of Ministers approved Ministerial Council for Energy Recommendation No. (23041) for 2023, endorsing the Central Committee for Review and Approval of Referral's decision within the Ministry of Electricity. This decision pertains to a solar power plant project in Al-Muthanna Governorate, supervised by POWER CHINA. The power plant will have a capacity of 750 megawatts and a total cost of 520,234,202 USD. Implementation will be carried out in two phases, with the first phase aiming for 250 megawatts. The Ministry of Electricity is authorized to conclude contracting procedures after the approval of the federal budget bill for 2023.

The Council of Ministers approved Ministerial Council for Energy Recommendation No. (23008) for 2023, endorsing the referral of a project to construct a third marine export pipeline in the Ministry of Oil. The pipeline, with a diameter of 48 knots and a capacity of 2 million barrels per day, will be supervised by the Basra Oil Company and the Dutch company Boskalis. The project has a cost of 416,900,000 USD and an estimated implementation period of 400 days. The project referral is contingent upon the approval of the federal budget bill for 2023 and fulfilling listing requirements within the investment budget.

Within the efforts of administrative reform, the Council of Ministers has approved the dissolution of the General Company for the Implementation of Water Projects under the Baghdad Municipality. This decision comes as the company has been unable to rectify and submit financial statements, needs more resources and personnel, and has been inactive since 2009. The decision is in accordance with the provisions of Public Companies Law No. (22) of 1997, as amended.

Furthermore, during the session, the Council of Ministers addressed other agenda items and made the following decisions:

Firstly, approval of the Ministerial Council of Economy's recommendation (23082), which endorses the Ministry of Health's proposal to reduce the customs fee for spare parts of linear accelerators to 0.25%.

Secondly, the Council of Ministers has granted approval for the development, support, and maintenance of the vehicle registration and driving license system in Baghdad and the Governorates. It is exempted from the instructions for implementing government contracts.

Thirdly, an amendment has been made to the first paragraph of Cabinet Resolution (300 of 2022) concerning the estimated budget for the 25th Gulf Cup. The amendment includes the addition of the phrase "and fulfilling other requirements of the Iraqi Football Association."

Fourthly, the payment for the land allocated to Al-Ahrar residential complex in Muthanna and Kirkuk governorates will be handled by the Political Prisoners Foundation in accordance with the Emergency Support Law. The remaining amount will be written off as per Article 46 of the Federal Financial Management Law (6 of 2019).

Fifthly, based on the recommendations of the committee responsible for reviewing Cabinet Resolutions issued during the period of caretaker government from October 8, 2021, to October 27, 2022, it has been decided to reaffirm the implementation of Cabinet Resolution (278 of 2022). This resolution approves the recommendation of the Ministerial Council of Economy regarding the acquisition of accreditation certificates from the Iraqi Accreditation Commission, in line with the Ministry of Planning's guidelines.

Sixthly, stressing the implementation of Cabinet Resolution (33 of 2018) concerning the provision of social security.