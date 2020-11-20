Coronavirus: More than 200 thousand new infections within 24 hours

Shafaq News/ Coronavirus cases in the United States reached another daily high Thursday with 200,146 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

According to CNN, More than 252,000 people have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ensemble forecast now projects the country's Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by December 12 -- just weeks after the US surpassed the 250,000 mark on Wednesday.

Numbers are headed in the wrong direction across the country, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Only one US state, Hawaii, is showing a decrease in new cases greater than 10% compared to the previous week. Five others -- Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Arkansas -- are holding steady, while the remaining 44 states are showing increases in new cases greater than at least 10% compared to the week prior.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, urged Americans to "double down" on public health measures such as wearing masks and avoiding gatherings until vaccines are available.

"If you are fighting a battle and the cavalry is on the way," Fauci said, "you don't stop shooting until the cavalry gets here."

New restrictions issued across US, Students of New York City schools are transitioning to remote learning on Thursday following the closure.

California's governor announced a mandatory overnight curfew that prohibits all non-essential gatherings and activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Florida, Key West announced it would require everyone to wear masks outside, regardless of social distancing.