Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-12T12:38:33+0000
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Shafaq News/The Coordination Framework on Saturday is poised to visit the headquarters of the Sadrist movement's leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, in Najaf later today, Saturday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the head of al-Fatah bloc Hadi al-Ameri, flanked by Falih al-Fayyadh and others, will be heading to al-Hannana to meet with al-Sadr in a meeting scheduled hours later today.

The head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, will not take part in the delegation according to the source. 

"The delegation will touch on an array of political issues: the largest bloc, the Prime Minister, the formation of the Iraqi government, and the administration of the state," the source said. 

A leading figure in the Coordination Framework on Saturday said that the Shiite forces consortium endorses the Sadrist movement's nominee to Premiership, and ponders a roster of potential alternatives to be discussed with the Sadrist movement.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ali al-Fatlawi said, "the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has officially named Jaafar al-Sadr. We, in the Coordination Framework, do not oppose his nomination. In fact, we endorse it."

"The Coordination Framework, however, have candidates to the post: Haidar al-Abadi, Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi, Qassem al-Araji, and Abdul-Hussein Abtan, among other figures. They can compete with the Sadrist movement's nominee if the forces inside the Shiite home approve."

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Coordination Framework discussed in its meeting yesterday nominating Jaafar al-Sadr as a part of a settlement package. 

"The meeting did not object, rather welcomed, Jaafar al-Sadr's nomination. Some parties proposed naming the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, a deputy prime minister," the source said. 

The Coordination Framework convened on Friday to contemplate the outcomes of the" ice-breaking" phone talks al-Maliki held with al-Sadr.

