Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework to push for a Kurdistan reconciliation if efforts to bond with al-Sadr fail, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-03T11:11:59+0000
Coordination Framework to push for a Kurdistan reconciliation if efforts to bond with al-Sadr fail, MP says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the State of Law Coalition said that the Coordination Framework will pursue a different approach to the election of the head of the state after the failure of the trilateral coalition in previous two attempts, hinting at a potential meeting of the leaders of the Shiite consortium with the leader of the Sadrist movement soon.

The member of the State of Law Coalition, Mohammad al-Sayhood, told Shafaq News Agency, "the quorum required to proceed with the selection of a new president of the republic is 220 MPs. The Coordination Framework has already launched an effort to hold a session in the next few days."

"The Coordination Framework envisages a new scenario for the election of the president," he said, "the approach of the trilateral coalition has proven to be a failure in two consecutive sessions called to elect a new head of the state."

"The new scenario stipulates the formation of a largest bloc that brings together the two Shiite wings, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement. However, if these endeavors fail to fruit, we will push for a Kurdish agreement over a consensus candidate for the presidency."

"We might witness soon a meeting between the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement to break the deadlock and form a new government," the lawmaker said.

Yesterday, Saturday, a source revealed that the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, has engaged in parallel talks with the Iraqi political forces to ease the tension and overcome the bitter impasse impeding the formation of a government for nearly half a year after the October election.

The source said that the talks involve the entire political spectrum, except for the Sadrist movement, whose leader opted to pursue a state of political reclusion for forty days.

related

CF's participation in the Presidential vote is uncertain-MP

Date: 2022-03-19 10:29:16
CF's participation in the Presidential vote is uncertain-MP

Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-31 15:30:27
Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Date: 2022-02-03 10:41:11
Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Date: 2022-01-07 22:12:20
Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32
Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

New coalition led by the Framework will be born soon -MP says 

Date: 2022-02-21 13:57:53
New coalition led by the Framework will be born soon -MP says 

The last supper: rival Shiite parties to convene on the eve of the presidential election

Date: 2022-03-29 10:38:29
The last supper: rival Shiite parties to convene on the eve of the presidential election

The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Date: 2022-01-12 06:04:28
The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"