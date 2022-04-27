سیاسة

Coordination Framework to partake in the session called to vote on the food security bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-27T10:00:25+0000
Coordination Framework to partake in the session called to vote on the food security bill

Shafaq News/ A lawmaker on Wednesday said that the Coordination Framework will attend the parliamentary session called early next month for voting on the emergency bill of food security and development.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Ibtisam al-Hilali confirmed that the Shiite forces consortium will participate in the session scheduled to take place after the Eid recess to vote on the emergency bill of food security and development.

"The food security bill is vital to all the community segments since it secures the food basket items, social welfare, and farmers' financial dues," she concluded, "all the blocs shall attend."

