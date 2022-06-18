Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-18T15:56:14+0000
Coordination Framework to name a PM al-Sadr approves, source says

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework will name a figure the Sadrist movement approves for the premiership, a source close to the Shiite forces consortium revealed on Saturday.

"The Coordination Framework will form negotiation committees that will proceed with wide-range talks with all the political parties in order to agree on the upcoming cabinet's lineup," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the talks will also lay the foundations of a round-table that will bring together the parties involved in the power-sharing formula in the country."

"Beside naming a figure that can discharge the duties of the prime minister successfully, the Coordination Framework pays special heeds to the government program."

"Moreover, the next prime minister shall enjoy the approval of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to avoid entering a new maze."

"None of the figures being promoted as potential PM-designates -in reference to Nouri al-Maliki, Haidar al-Abadi, Khalid al-Asadi, etc...- has been put forth as a true candidate. However, we have a semi-census over naming Basra's incumbent governor Assaad al-Eidani for the premiership."

"The Coordination Framework seeks to abort the attempts aiming to magnify the Shiite-Shiite disagreement," he added, "such disagreement does not exist because the Coordination Framework pursued a language of tolerance rather than ostracism."

