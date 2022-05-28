Coordination Framework to mend fences with al-Sadr following the Kurds' reconciliation

Shafaq News/ A lawmaker refuted reports about an agreement between the Coordination Framework and independent legislators over a candidate for premiership and hinted at efforts to mend fences between the former and the Sadrist movement.

"The Coordination Framework continues to hold serial meetings to deliberate solutions for the ongoing political impasse," MP Ebtisam al-Hilali told Shafaq News Agency, "there are efforts to build on the Kurdish-Kurdish agreement over the presidency of the republic to converge the views of the Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework."

"The talk about an agreement between the Coordination Framework and independent lawmakers to name Haidar al-Abadi a prime minister of the next government is unfounded," she added.

"So far, the Coordination Framework has not forged any agreements with any side on naming a particular person for the premiership," she concluded.