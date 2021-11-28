Coordination Framework to hold a press conference to expose the parties involved in the election fraud

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework is preparing for a press conference that will provide solid evidence for election fraud, leading of the Coordination Framework said on Sunday.

The member of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Politburo, Saad al-Saadi, told Shafaq News Agency that the forces under the umbrella of the Shiite consortium opted to expose the parties involved in the election fraud and unravel the manipulation mechanism with evidence and documents.

Al-Saadi said that the Coordination Framework has formally requested the Supreme Federal Court to annul the election and issue an order to hinder the ratification of the results. Therefore, in the next few days, we will hold a conference to expose the parties involved in the election fraud with evidence and documents that will be presented to the international community and the public opinion.

"The representative of the Coordination Framework will disclose the evidence that proves the election fraud claims and embarrass the international community that recognized the results," he said, "the documents are sufficient to prove the catastrophic manipulation with the result."