Coordination Framework to hold a meeting and discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework will hold a meeting today to discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations, a reliable source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will take place in the coming hours.

Yesterday, al-Ameri and al-Sadr held a tête-à-tête meeting in the latter's headquarters in al-Hannana, north of Najaf.

The meeting was the first of its kind since the parliamentary election held in October of the past year.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces, have been lobbying for.

al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication, Iraqi officials and Western diplomats say, that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.