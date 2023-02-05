Coordination Framework to convene in the presence of al-Sudani for talks on two pivotal issues

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Coordination Framework is scheduled to convene a meeting later today, Sunday, for talks on the 2023 budget and the local and parliamentary elections, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting would be attended by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani was nominated for the premiership by the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political groups. The alliance provides essential political support to al-Sudani, who relies on them to stay in office.

In a short period, al-Sudani has shown himself to be an energetic and shrewd politician, balancing his commitments to Iran-friendly forces in Iraq while also maintaining good relations with Arab neighbors and the United States. His political survival for the rest of his term will depend on his ability to maintain this balance and address the many serious political and economic challenges he currently faces.