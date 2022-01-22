Coordination Framework to change the election commission and law in the next parliamentary term, leading figure say

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-22T14:11:24+0000

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework will lead an effort to change the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the election law enacted by the former parliament, the leading figure in the Shiite forces consortium Ali al-Fatlawi said on Saturday. "During its time in the Parliament, the Coordination Framework forces will work to change the incumbent election commission because of its suspicious performance in the last election. It was a major cause of the political crisis Iraq is going through," al-Fatlawi said. "The Framework forces will work to amend the election law legislated by the former council of representatives to suit the personal and partisan interests of some parties," he added, "the movement will be endorsed by many political forces, aside from the Coordination Framework."

