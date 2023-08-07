Coordination Framework to Discuss Government's Ban on Telegram in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Top officials of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, are slated to convene a meeting on Monday to deliberate over the recent government-imposed ban on the popular messaging application, Telegram.

An insider told Shafaq News Agency that this crucial meeting would take place at the residence of Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Fatah Alliance, in the coming hours.

"The meeting will also be attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani," the source said.

In addition to discussing the controversial Telegram ban, the source said that the provincial council elections dossier would also be on the meeting's agenda.

