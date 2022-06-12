Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework shifts gears following al-Sadr's turnaround 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-12T19:13:51+0000
Coordination Framework shifts gears following al-Sadr's turnaround 

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework started prompt communications with the political actors in the country following the accelerating developments since the mass resignation of the Sadrist bloc's members in the Iraqi parliament.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the leaders of the Shiite forces consortium were scheduled to meet at Hadi al-Ameri's residence later today, Sunday.

"However, after the resignation of the Sadrist MPs, they decided to meet tomorrow, Monday, to communicate with the other political forces," the source said.

related

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

Date: 2022-05-29 16:00:45
CF congratulates Bafel Talabani on being selected as President of PUK

Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Date: 2022-02-03 10:41:11
Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

Date: 2022-03-26 15:08:43
Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

New coalition led by the Framework will be born soon -MP says 

Date: 2022-02-21 13:57:53
New coalition led by the Framework will be born soon -MP says 

The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Date: 2022-01-12 06:04:28
The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Date: 2022-03-11 11:26:31
Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Coordination Framework and Sadrist movement to hold a decisive meeting Tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-03 14:27:34
Coordination Framework and Sadrist movement to hold a decisive meeting Tomorrow