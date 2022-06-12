Coordination Framework shifts gears following al-Sadr's turnaround 

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework started prompt communications with the political actors in the country following the accelerating developments since the mass resignation of the Sadrist bloc's members in the Iraqi parliament.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the leaders of the Shiite forces consortium were scheduled to meet at Hadi al-Ameri's residence later today, Sunday.

"However, after the resignation of the Sadrist MPs, they decided to meet tomorrow, Monday, to communicate with the other political forces," the source said.