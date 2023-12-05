Coordination Framework sets timeline for new Parliament Speaker selection

Shafaq News / A political source revealed on Tuesday that the Coordination Framework, uniting the Shia political forces, has set a timeframe to select a replacement for the incumbent Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, whose membership has ended. The source indicated that the Framework had shortlisted only three candidates for the position.

According to the source, "The Framework decided that the date for the parliamentary session to select the new Speaker of Parliament will not exceed next Saturday. They have narrowed down the candidates to three names: Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Shalan al-Karim, and Salem al-Issawi."

The source noted, "There is no unanimous agreement within the Coordination Framework to support a specific candidate among these names; each faction has its own opinion regarding these nominated figures."

Furthermore, yesterday evening, the Framework held a meeting to discuss the nominees for the Iraqi Parliament's presidency from the Sunni political forces.

An informed source informed Shafaq News Agency that the leadership of the Coordinating Framework would deliberate on the candidates proposed by the Sunni political forces for the presidency of the Iraqi Parliament.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Parliament's presidency officially terminated the membership of its Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, effective from the 14th of November 2023.

The Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Tuesday, November 14th, the termination of Mohammed al-Halbousi's membership in response to a lawsuit filed by MP Laith al-Dilimi, accusing him of forging al-Dilimi's resignation from the parliament, resulting in the court's decision to end their memberships (both al-Halbousi and al-Dilimi).