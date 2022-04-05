Coordination Framework's initiative might achieve a breakthrough, MP says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Coordination Framework said that the Shiite consortium had conveyed its vision for a political solution to the entire political spectrum, the Sadrist movement included, expressing optimism about a consequent breakthrough.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Ali al-Fatlawi said that the Coordination Framework has proposed an initiative that might put an end to the uncertainty the country has been mired in since October 2021.

"The initiative was presented to the trilateral coalition, the Sadrist movement included," he said, "some political parties have endorsed the initiative. We are waiting for the other parties."

"We might witness a breakthrough in the next few days," he added.