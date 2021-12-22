Coordination Framework presents it view for political balance to the PUK

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework presented its view to "achieve political balance" in tbe country to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) during a visit of a delegation of the former to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, earlier today, Wednesday.

The PUK media said that a delegation from the Shiite forces consortium, headed by the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki and the Chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Falih Al-Fayyadh, held a meeting with the members of the PUK Politburo, Qubad Talabani and Imad Ahmed.

The meeting, according to the PUK media statement, touched upon the latest updates on the political situation in the post-election Iraq, and the efforts to form a new federal government.

The visiting delegation presented the Coordination Framework's perspective to achieve "political balance" to restore the stability to the political system.

The meeting laid emphasis on bringing the views together to achieve the public interest and meet the demands of the people.

Masoud Barzani hosts a delegation of the Coordination Framework

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and his accompanying delegation.

According to a readout issued by the headquarters of the Kurdish leader, the meeting shed light on the need to reconsider the government system in the country and lay emphasis upon the principles of partnership, concensus, and balance.

Barzani and his guests exchanged views on the political developments after the October 10 election, ISIS threats,water shortage, environmental issues, and the public demands.

Spokesperson to the Coordination Framework, Bahaa el-Din Nouri, said that today's visit to Birmam comes to get insight into the Kurdish forces perspective regarding the current issues and explain the Framework's standpoint.