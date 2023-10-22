Coordination Framework praises al-Sudani's stance on the conflict in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has a good relationship with the Iraqi Resistance Factions but they do not necessarily follow his agenda, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, said on Sunday as the bombing of U.S. military bases in the country continues for the third day in a raw.

"The decision of the Iraqi resistance to ramp up against U.S. forces in Iraq came after U.S. President Biden's visit to Israel, where he expressed support for military operations to suppress the Palestinian people in Gaza," Hassan Fadak, a member of the Coordination Framework and a leading figure in the Wisdom Movement, told Shafaq News Agency, "this escalation is a response to Washington's backing of the Zionist entity and its actions."

"Iraqi resistance factions had previously warned the U.S. against interfering in the ongoing conflict between Palestinian resistance and the Zionist entity. Despite these warnings, Washington continued its involvement and support for Israel in the massacre of the Palestinian people, including the recent crime at al-Muamadani hospital, which was carried out with a U.S. missile."

Fadak explained that "Iraqi resistance factions have existed since 2003, well before the formation of the current Iraqi government. They will continue to exist as long as there is an American occupation. These factions do not need to coordinate with the Iraqi government regarding their positions and actions against the U.S. presence."

"They make their decisions based on what serves their project in confronting the occupation and alleviating the pressure on the Palestinian people."

He emphasized that "Prime Minister al-Sudani's government enjoys significant local and international support, and his statements on the events in Gaza have been well-received by Iraqi resistance factions. Al-Sudani has good relations with the resistance factions, and he may be able to engage in dialogue with them to mitigate military actions against U.S. forces."

"The government of Al-Sudani receives full support from all political blocs and parties within the coordinating body, as well as support from the resistance factions," he concluded, "however, the decisions of the resistance factions remain independent of the government."