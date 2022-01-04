Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T18:00:20+0000

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the State of Law bloc, Gatah al-Rikabi, said that the Coordination Framework of the Shiite forces is leading an effort to assemble the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament ahead of its first convention on January 9. Al-Rikabi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we cannot reveal the true number of the Bloc's members at the moment. Inside the Parliament, only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes," an Iraqi folk saying that implies that al-Rikabi is confident about the conclusion of the controversy that spawned after the October 10 election. When asked about whether the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, will visit al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr, al-Rikabi said, "the Coordination Framework has opted to divide the labor between its primary parties. Our brother Nouri al-Maliki's task was to visit the Kurds and Khamis al-Khanjar."

