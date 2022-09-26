Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework might accept al-Halboosi's resignation, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-26T16:23:24+0000
Coordination Framework might accept al-Halboosi's resignation, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework might accept Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's resignation, a leading figure in the Shiite forces consortium revealed on Monday.

Shiite lawmaker Mahmoud al-Hayyani said that al-Halboosi resigned to avoid being a part of a government the Coordination Framework forms and evade Muqtada al-Sadr's dismay.

"Moreover, he is concerned that he might be dismissed. He has shown failure when dealing with the crisis. In fact, he was a part of the crisis. Rumors spreading about an agreement with the Coordination Framework en Priori are unfounded."

"The forces of the Coordination Framework are yet to decide their stance from al-Halboosi's resignation. However, they might tend to accept it. An official statement will clarify the Framework's position on the issue in fhe next few hours."

related

CF hopes al-Sadr would sit at a national dialogue table-sources 

Date: 2022-08-22 20:56:01
CF hopes al-Sadr would sit at a national dialogue table-sources 

Emtidad will not take part in a government the Coordination Framework forms, al-Salami says

Date: 2022-09-21 14:20:47
Emtidad will not take part in a government the Coordination Framework forms, al-Salami says

Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Date: 2022-03-12 12:38:33
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

Date: 2022-07-24 12:24:06
CF: the premiership file cannot be resolved before addressing the Presidential crisis

MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

Date: 2022-06-16 18:06:33
MP calls on the Coordination Framework to seize the opportunity and form a government

The Shiite Coordination Framework's leaders meet at the Al-Ameri's house

Date: 2022-04-05 20:26:06
The Shiite Coordination Framework's leaders meet at the Al-Ameri's house

The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

Date: 2021-12-24 18:51:45
The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Date: 2022-01-09 14:49:48
Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 