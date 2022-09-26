Coordination Framework might accept al-Halboosi's resignation, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework might accept Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's resignation, a leading figure in the Shiite forces consortium revealed on Monday.

Shiite lawmaker Mahmoud al-Hayyani said that al-Halboosi resigned to avoid being a part of a government the Coordination Framework forms and evade Muqtada al-Sadr's dismay.

"Moreover, he is concerned that he might be dismissed. He has shown failure when dealing with the crisis. In fact, he was a part of the crisis. Rumors spreading about an agreement with the Coordination Framework en Priori are unfounded."

"The forces of the Coordination Framework are yet to decide their stance from al-Halboosi's resignation. However, they might tend to accept it. An official statement will clarify the Framework's position on the issue in fhe next few hours."