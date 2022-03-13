Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-13T22:18:54+0000

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is holding a meeting at Hammam Hammoudi's residence, a political source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is focusing on the recent attack on Erbil, in addition to the outcomes of the Framework's meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in al-Hannana. The head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, and the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, held a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, at the latter's headquarters in al-Hannana, near Najaf, yesterday, Saturday. The meeting attended by the head of al-Siyada bloc, Khamis al-Khanjar, and Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, lasted less than ten minutes, the source said. "The Framework's delegation then engaged with hours-long talks with al-Sadr's representatives," the source added. Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the Shiite rivals have agreed on voting for Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, for the republic's presidency as a part of a comprehensive vision that integrates the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the government. "The next few days will reveal a large set of variables. Further meetings are scheduled to take place in Baghdad to select a head of the upcoming government," the source said, "Jaafar al-Sadr, former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, and the National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji are the top candidates for the post." "Al-Abadi's chances shrunk because the Kurds do not approve him. At the moment, al-Araji and al-Sadr are the front-runners," the source stated. On Saturday, a source revealed that the Coordination Framework's delegation suggested integrating the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework into a single bloc that becomes the largest bloc and designates a Prime Minister. However, al-Sadr was adamant about his commitment to his trilateral agreement with al-Siyada bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

