Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework convened in Baghdad's Jadriyah to discuss the demonstrations of Muqtada al-Sadr's followers in the Green Zone yesterday, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting that began earlier this evening in the residence of Ammar al-Hakim, head of al-Hekmah movement, touched upon the parliament's sit-in, negotiations with al-Sadr, and the formation of a new government.