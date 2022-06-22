Report

Coordination Framework leader denies naming al-Ameri for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-22T12:19:10+0000
Coordination Framework leader denies naming al-Ameri for premiership

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Coordination Framework, Fadhel Mawat, refuted reports on naming the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, for premiership, accusing a Sunni lawmaker of attempting to foment contention inside the Shiite forces consortium.

"The reports al-Ameri as the head of the next federal government are unfounded," Mawat told Shafaq News Agency, "the [Coordination] Framework has not discussed such matters."

"One of the leading figures of al-Siyada bloc, Ahmed al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), has tipped al-Ameri for the premiership to incite divisions inside the Coordination Framework," he added.

In a tweet he shared yesterday, Tuesday, Abu Mazen said that al-Ameri is "the right choice" for the position of the Prime Minister at this critical time.

