Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Shafaq News/ The Shiite forces Coordination Framework began a drive to collect signatures in a bid to force an extraordinary session to vote on replacements for the resigned Sadrist lawmakers, Member of the State of Law bloc, Mohammad al-Sayhood, revealed on Sunday.

Al-Sayhood told Shafaq News Agency that 50 signatures are enough to hold an emergency meeting.

"The Coordination Framework alone has more than this number," he added.

"The Coordination Framework has proceeded with collecting signatures from its members," he continued, "a request will be filed to the parliament presidium to hold schedule a session."