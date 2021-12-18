Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-18T12:09:27+0000

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework is leading an effort to establish a formula to choose the candidates for the state's top positions, leading figure in the State of Law Coalition Gatah al-Rikabi said on Saturday. Al-Rikabi said on Saturday that the Shiite forces consortium assembled a committee that will hold meetings with the influential political forces in the country. "The committee has already met with the leaders of the Azm alliance," al-Ribaki said, "it will hold meetings with Takaddom, the Kurdish parties, and the Sadrist movement soon." "These meetings are an introduction for the formation of an alliance after the issuance of the Supreme Federal Court's ruling and the ratification of the election results." "The movement towards the political forces now aims to find a consensual formula to choose the President of the Republic, Prime Minister, and Parliament Speaker," he concluded. Earlier, the Coordination Framework said that a group of lists and independent MPs from outside the consortium had joined their assembly, which boosts their negotiating power.

related

Large Methane Cloud in Iraq Coincided With Gas Pipeline Leak

Date: 2021-08-17 06:22:06

COVID-19: 3107 new cases and 60 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-12 13:12:10

Covid-19: 102 fatalities and 2312 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-03 17:19:36

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-03 17:19:42

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00

Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

Date: 2021-01-29 12:56:54

Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Date: 2021-10-10 05:40:40

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52