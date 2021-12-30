Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Shafaq News/ Public protests were among the options the forces of the Coordination Framework contemplated to restore the unity of the "Shiite house" in the meeting held at the residence of Nouri al-Maliki, State of Law's leader, earlier today, Thursday.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency said that the meeting was held to seek solutions that bring all the Shiite forces under the umbrella of a single political entity in light of the intransigence of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by the head of al-Fatah alliance Hadi al-Ameri, the head of al-Nasr alliance Haidar al-Abadi, the National Forces Alliance Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the National al-Sanad assembly Ahmed al-Asadi, the head of the Supreme Islamic Assembly Homam Hamoudi, and member of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement's Politburo Farhan al-Furayji, among others.

"The meeting discussed all solutions that ensure the formation of the largest bloc to deter the external plots that intend to disperse the Shiite house and fragment the country to statelets (Regions). The Coordination Framework will pursue a new tactic that brings together all the parties without excluding anyone (in reference to al-Sadr's preclusion of al-Maliki) given that the other partners (Sunni and Kurds) are seeking a partner that guarantees their interests."

"The Framework's meetings are open to whoever wants to join even if they are not affiliated with any force or entity. Our concern is to boost the Shiite decision inside the parliament. If it succeeds, al-Sadr will definitely move to opposition."

"The meeting whose attendants were discreet about its outcomes touched upon using protests as a means of pressure to unify the Shiite discourse. The public base of the Framework will be informed ahead of the parliament's first session. The demonstrations will be peaceful to avoid bloodshed."

"The formation of the Framework's largest bloc is complicated by the desire of some blocs to bow out and join al-Sadr."

"All the current Shiite political movement revolves within the orbit of the largest Shiite bloc and is at the forefront of the scene. It may not lead to a unified Shiite bloc unless the supreme Shiite Authority intervenes."