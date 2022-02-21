Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is currently holding an extensive meeting, in conjunction with Muqtada al-Sadr's visit to Baghdad, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is discussing solutions to end the political crisis that the country is going through.

Earlier today, the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, arrived in Baghdad.

Sources close to al-Sadr told Shafaq News agency that he headed from al-Hannana to Baghdad in an unannounced visit.

The visit comes amid talks about an expected meeting that will bring together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition.