Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-21T18:29:53+0000
Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is currently holding an extensive meeting, in conjunction with Muqtada al-Sadr's visit to Baghdad, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is discussing solutions to end the political crisis that the country is going through. 

Earlier today, the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, arrived in Baghdad. 

Sources close to al-Sadr told Shafaq News agency that he headed from al-Hannana to Baghdad in an unannounced visit. 

The visit comes amid talks about an expected meeting that will bring together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition.

related

Coordination Framework enrolls five MPs to their largest bloc without them knowing 

Date: 2022-01-10 16:43:09
Coordination Framework enrolls five MPs to their largest bloc without them knowing 

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Date: 2021-12-30 12:34:34
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Coordination Framework to discuss the reverberations of Zebari's exclusion today; source says

Date: 2022-02-14 09:54:40
Coordination Framework to discuss the reverberations of Zebari's exclusion today; source says

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Date: 2022-01-06 17:23:15
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Al-Maliki: Coordination Framework is united

Date: 2022-01-22 12:53:14
Al-Maliki: Coordination Framework is united

Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Date: 2021-12-26 11:21:00
Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

The Shiite Coordination Framework to vote for Hosyar Zebari for the Iraqi Presidency, KDP advisor says

Date: 2022-02-01 18:26:09
The Shiite Coordination Framework to vote for Hosyar Zebari for the Iraqi Presidency, KDP advisor says

Iranian delegation failed in promoting convergence of views between the Framework and Al-Sadr

Date: 2022-01-10 18:34:36
Iranian delegation failed in promoting convergence of views between the Framework and Al-Sadr