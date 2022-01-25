Coordination Framework holds a decisive meeting today

Shafaq News/ The forces of the Coordination Framework will convene later today, Tuesday, to ponder the outcomes of the talks with the Sadrist movement and the Supreme Federal Court's ruling in the complaint challenging the legitimacy of the parliament's inaugural session, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting, expected to be held in a few hours, will be decisive to the Shiite consortium's standing point from the political process, "boycott or opposition," the source said.

The leading figure in al-Fatah (Conquest) alliance, Hussein al-Fatlawi, "the scene has acquired its concrete contours and the Coordination Framework has to decide. A meeting is expected to be held to discuss the outcomes of the Court's ruling."

"A final decision shall be made, either join the government or become an opposition. Al-Sadr said it frankly; without al-Maliki, our door is opened."

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said that he would not share a cabinet with the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki.

Al-Sadr said in a televised interview on Tuesday, "I invited Hadi al-Ameri [head of al-Fatah (Conquest) alliance], Qais al-Khazali [the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement], and Falih al-Fayyadh [the head of al-Aqd al-Watani (National Contract) bloc, to participate in the national majority government, without al-Maliki, but they refused."

"The forces of the Coordination Framework said that their agreement with al-Hannana is contingent upon Al-Maliki's participation in the government. We said: as you wish."

"The national majority government is a demand of the political forces. The people are not satisfied with the former governments."

"The [Coordination] Framework rejected combating corruption at the moment. One of its leaders said it will make the prisons crowded."

"The Marja'iyah is disappointed with the politicians," he added, "some parties are sullying the good name of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF). We want to organize it."