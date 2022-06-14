Report

Coordination Framework gears up to visit al-Hannana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-14T09:45:54+0000
Coordination Framework gears up to visit al-Hannana

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework will be visiting al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr, in an attempt to dissuade him from withdrawing from the political process, a source revealed on Tuesday.

This comes in conjunction with reports about an initiative by the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, to resolve the political deadlock and reverse al-Sadr's withdrawal.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Shiite forces consortium agreed to assemble a delegation that will visit al-Hannana to talk al-Sadr out of his decision.

"The delegation includes the head of al-Fatah bloc Hadi al-Ameri, the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Falih al-Fayyadh, and the head of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais al-Khazali, in addition to a representative of the State of Law bloc," the source said.

"The efforts will be publicized as soon as they are initiated," the source continued, "if al-Sadr remains intransigent, the Coordination Framework will approach the other political forces to form the government in a manner that ensures the Shiite community keeps its entitlements."

