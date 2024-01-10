Coordination Framework gains new seat at the expense of Sunni representation

Shafaq News / The Judicial Election Commission announced on Wednesday that the Coordination Framework has gained a new seat in Saladin governorate.

According to a document issued by the Judicial Commission, it was decided to exclude the votes of disqualified candidates, resulting in a change in Saladin's election outcome, particularly with the disqualification of Zuhair Mahmoud Zuhawan al-Ajili, a candidate from the People's (al-Jamaheer) Party.

The report further mentioned that the People's Party now has four winners instead of five, while the Coordination Framework increased to three from two seats. However, the other blocs maintained their election results without any changes.

It is noteworthy that in Saladin, the "National Framework" list won two seats, the first for candidate Atef al-Najjar from the Tuz Khurmatu district, and the second for a quota winner, Saadia al-Obaidi, from Al-Alam district, according to the final election results.

In the local elections held last December 18th in Saladin, there were 254 candidates representing various lists and alliances.

The People's National Party won five seats in the governorate, while the National Framework alliance secured two seats. Additionally, the Azm Alliance, Takkadom Alliance, al-Siyada Party, National Resolution, each obtained two seats, before the appeals process.

Notably, the governorate council elections witnessed a significant boycott, as the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) stated that the voter turnout reached 41%, with only a participation of just over six million voters out of a total of 16 million eligible to vote.