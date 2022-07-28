Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T14:42:58+0000
Coordination Framework fears the Sadrists storm the parliament during al-Sudani's nomination

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework fears a scenario in which the supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr storm the Iraqi parliament during the session called on Saturday to nominate a new prime minister of the country, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework said on Thursday.

"The Coordination Framework's leaders are concerned that the Sadrist movement's supporters might storm the parliament during the session called to nominate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani in a replication of Wednesday’s scenario," the leading figure who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"The Sunni and Kurdish parties are also concerned," the source added, "the parliament's door is opened. The Sadrists can storm into it whenever they want and impede its work."

"The Coordination Framework leaders will try to open a channel with the leader of the Sadrist movement to appease his supporters ahead of the session," the source continued.

