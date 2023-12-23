Coordination Framework establishes committee for Provincial Councils formation

Shafaq News / Leader in the Coordination Framework, Deputy Mohammed Al-Baldawi, revealed on Saturday the formation of an internal body within the Framework responsible for forming provincial councils and local governments following the conclusion of vote counting and the announcement of final election results.

Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency that "the Coordination Framework held a meeting in the past two days and decided to form a special committee for establishing provincial councils and local governments."

He clarified that "the committee, formed by the leadership of the Coordination Framework, will commence its work after the announcement and approval of the final results of the provincial council elections." He emphasized that "following the Coordination Framework's alliance in the provincial councils, the committee formed by the Framework's leadership will negotiate with the winning political blocs in the elections to select governors and local governments in the governorates."

Al-Baldawi pointed out that "the committee, established in Baghdad, considers the reality of the governorates, taking into account the specificity and status of each governorate, along with the strength of the Coordination Framework in them."

Last Wednesday, the Coordination Framework announced the formation of its Bloc in all governorates to expedite the formation of local councils to continue providing services and complement the efforts of the federal government, which distinguished itself throughout the past year.