Coordination Framework discusses the "possibility" of resolving al-Halbousi's replacement before provincial elections

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework, which unites Shiite political forces, affirmed on Wednesday the possibility of resolving the selection of the new Parliament Speaker before the provincial council elections scheduled for December 18.

Hasan Fadaam, a member of the Framework, told Shafaq News Agency, "There is a possibility of determining the election of the new Parliament Speaker before the provincial council elections. Political powers, in general, not just the Coordination Framework, are discussing the possibility of convening a special session of Parliament to elect the new Speaker, especially as there is no interest in delaying this important milestone."

"There is no division within the Coordination Framework regarding the nominated names for the Speaker of Parliament position, especially as the Framework is not a political alliance but rather a coordination meeting between Shiite forces aimed at aligning stances and defining the political work direction for the interests of Iraq and taking necessary steps to support the government," Fadaam added.

He continued, "Different views exist among the Coordination Framework regarding the nominated names for the Parliament Speaker position. Perhaps the Framework does not fully support one person, it might have one or more opinions, but now the Coordination Framework is examining the nominated names and will soon inform Sunni political powers of its view."

The Framework member concluded, stating that "every political party within the Framework is free to support any candidate they consider appropriate, yet the decision lies within the Parliament through voting, and any candidate needs to secure the majority of votes."

The Iraqi Parliament Presidency officially terminated the membership of the Council Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on a decision from the Federal Supreme Court, effective November 14, 2023.

The Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, announced on Tuesday, November 14, the end of Mohammed al-Halbousi's membership in the Parliament Speaker position.

This decision followed a lawsuit filed by Member of Parliament Laith al-Dulaimi, accusing al-Halbousi of forging his resignation from the parliamentary membership, resulting in the court's decision to terminate both their memberships