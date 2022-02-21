Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework discloses the details of today's meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-21T21:13:19+0000
Coordination Framework discloses the details of today's meeting

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework discussed in a meeting today the latest political developments in the country.

The Framework said in a statement that the dollar's exchange rate against the Dinar must be reconsidered, and its bad impact must be contained. 

The Framework refused, according to the statement, controlling the Legislative and executive authorities through the Parliament to serve personal political interests.

"We follow up, with great concern, the news about threats that politicians are receiving, which are, of true, condemned and refused", the statement said, noting that all efforts must be put to verify whether these claims are true or not and hold accountable those who are responsible of them.

The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, arrived earlier today in Baghdad. 

Sources close to al-Sadr told Shafaq News agency that he headed from al-Hannana to Baghdad in an unannounced visit. 

The visit comes amid talks about an expected meeting that will bring together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition.

related

The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-28 17:23:50
The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-06 20:00:13
Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

KDP's position is contingent upon al-Sadr and Coordination Framework's talks, spokesperson says

Date: 2022-01-04 11:33:14
KDP's position is contingent upon al-Sadr and Coordination Framework's talks, spokesperson says

Coordination Framework to hold a meeting and discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations

Date: 2022-01-16 10:53:31
Coordination Framework to hold a meeting and discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations

The Court will not cancel the results of the elections, a source says

Date: 2021-12-20 18:33:08
The Court will not cancel the results of the elections, a source says

Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Date: 2022-01-29 13:39:03
Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Date: 2022-02-21 18:29:53
Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

The Coordination Framework arrives in Al-Hanana to meet Al-Sadr

Date: 2021-12-29 11:01:10
The Coordination Framework arrives in Al-Hanana to meet Al-Sadr