Coordination Framework denies reports on naming al-Maliki for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-16T13:37:31+0000
Coordination Framework denies reports on naming al-Maliki for premiership

Shafaq News/ A member of the State of Law bloc, Mohammad Hasan, on Thursday said that the Coordination Framework has not named anyway for premiership amid reports on considering Nouri al-Maliki for a second tenure.

"The regular meeting of the Coordination Framework did not name anyone for the premiership," Hasan told Shafaq News Agency, "it is focused on forming the largest bloc in the parliament."

Media outlets have been echoing reports about naming Iraq's former prime minister to a second run in the office.

