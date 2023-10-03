Coordination Framework condemns criticism of former prime minister

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, on Tuesday expressed discontent with a statement issued by the Taqadum Party criticizing former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

A statement by the Coordination Framework praised Haider al-Abadi for his heroics in the war against ISIS and deplored "the unacceptable vilification attempts by individuals with clear intentions."

"The Coordination Framework asserts that it has worked diligently to strengthen national unity and advance the political process towards stability. However, it simultaneously rejects and disapproves of the statement issued by the Taqadum bloc regarding Dr. al-Abadi, which contained numerous accusations, insinuations, and factual inaccuracies," the statement added, "history bears witness to the huge sacrifices made, culminating in the victory over terrorist ISIS groups, and we refuse to let them be misappropriated or to distort the facts and make baseless accusations against those who contributed."

"Political blocs should preserve the accomplishments achieved instead of escalating matters for purposes that do not serve the current state of stability in the country at all levels," it concluded.